9 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the focus of a phone call between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, a source in the Turkish foreign ministry said.

"During the call, they discussed efforts toward ending the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, as well as issues of the preparations for a NATO summit due to be held in The Hague on June 24-25," the source said.

The sides also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.