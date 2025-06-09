COVID situation in Russia remains under control

9 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The COVID situation in Russia is stable and under control, with media reports about a new strain being untrue, Russia’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

"A number of media outlets reported that a new COVID strain capable of provoking a pandemic has emerged. They cite an article published in the Nature Communications scientific journal on May 28, 2025," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, this article however is not about a new virus, it highlights research of structural parts of the known viruses.

"The epidemiological situation concerning coronavirus in Russia remains stable and is under control," the ministry said.

According to the watchdog, research results do not indicate any immediate threat for humankind but confirm the risks of the proliferation of new viruses, TASS reported.