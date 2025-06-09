Trump ready to deploy Marine Corps to stop Los Angeles riots

9 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the Pentagon, the U.S. Justice Department, and the Department of Homeland Security to take action to suppress what he described as "migrant riots" in Los Angeles, California.

"A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals," Trump said.

According to him, "violent, insurrectionist mobs" have been attacking law enforcement officers throughout the city in an effort to disrupt "deportation operations."

The U.S. leader instructed to "take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots."

Earlier, Trump said he might deploy Marine Corps troops to Los Angeles if federal authorities determine that the protests in the city pose a broader threat to the country and its citizens. Trump had ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops from California to Los Angeles to respond to the unrest. The troops have already begun arriving in the city.