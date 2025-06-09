Lavrov and Rubio in constant communication - Ryabkov

9 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio remain in constant communication, and both sides are committed to maintaining it, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The foreign policy chiefs are in regular contact. They have already held seven phone conversations and met in person in Riyadh in February," Sergey Ryabkov said.

According to him, the situation surrounding Ukraine and efforts to find a settlement influence the bilateral agenda at every level.

The question of a face-to-face meeting between Lavrov and Rubio will be decided by the presidents of the two countries. The diplomat noted that a potential in-person meeting will be determined by the specifics and urgency of the issues to be discussed, TASS reported.