Israeli army strikes dozens of targets in Gaza

9 Jun. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli forces have struck dozens of targets in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has identified and neutralized Hamas launch sites and communications infrastructure, the IDF Spokesman's Office reports.

"Over the past day, the IDF Air Force struck dozens of terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, including military facilities, terrorists, launch pads, tunnels and other terrorist infrastructure used by Hamas that posed a threat to (Israeli) troops in the area",

the IDF Spokesman's Office reported.

According to IDF reports, over the weekend, Israeli soldiers opened fire on radicals attempting to disrupt the ongoing military operation.

Earlier, the Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli army, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, approved a plan to continue the military operation, which includes expanding combat activity in both the northern and southern regions of Gaza.