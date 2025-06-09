Kazakhstan to choose NPP construction partner by end of month

9 Jun. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan will choose a partner for the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant (NPP) by the end of June. This was announced by Yernat Berdigulov, the CEO of Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Stations LLP.

"As part of the previously announced plans, the deadline for making a decision on the choice of vendor is June of this year",

Berdigulov said.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's leadership reported that it was considering several potential suppliers of nuclear technologies. These companies include the Chinese company CNNC, South Korea's KHNP, Rosatom and France's EDF.