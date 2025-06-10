Iran's Foreign Ministry adjusts date of next round of talks

10 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The sixth round of talks between Iranian and U.S. officials on resolving disagreements over Tehran’s nuclear program will be held in the Omani capital of Muscat on June 15, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

"The next round of indirect Iran-U.S. talks are expected to take place in Muscat on Sunday," Esmail Baghaei said.

The U.S. and Iran held the fifth round of nuclear talks in Rome on May 23. Oman, who acts as a mediator between the parties, said that "certain but not final progress" had been achieved. The first round of talks took place in Muscat on April 12; the second one was held in Rome on April 19; the parties returned to Oman’s capital for the third round of consultations on April 26 and for the fourth round on May 11.