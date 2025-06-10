World Bank predicts 2.6% economic growth in Azerbaijan

10 Jun. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the World Bank (WB) forecasts, Azerbaijan's economy is expected to grow by 2.6% this year, with GDP growth projected around 2.4% in 2026.

The WB report notes that growth will slow slightly to 2.3% in 2027. The average annual growth until 2027 is expected to exceed 2.4%.

The World Bank experts expect a slowdown in economic growth for Georgia and Armenia. The growth will decline from 3.6% in 2025 to 3.4% in 2026-27 due to falling domestic demand.

"Azerbaijan's growth is expected to be affected by reduced oil production amid weaker global demand and lower oil prices. Meanwhile, growth in Armenia and Georgia is forecast to weaken, reflecting lower domestic demand and slower re-exports",

the World Bank reported.