Iran becomes Russia's strategic partner

11 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran approved the strategic cooperation agreement with Russia, the supervisory authority found no constitutional inconsistency, member of Iran's Guardian Council Hadi Tahan Nazif said.

Earlier, the Iranian parliament has ratified the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Iran.

The treaty was signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow on January 17, 2025.

The document provides the legal framework for the long-term development of relations between Moscow and Tehran. It designates Russia and Iran as strategic partners, and covers all areas, including defense, the fight against terrorism, the energy sector, finances, transportation, industries, agriculture, culture, science and technology.