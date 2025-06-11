Iran may strike U.S. bases in Middle East

11 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

If nuclear negotiations fail and conflict arises with the United States, Iran will strike American bases in the region, Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said.

"Some American representatives are threatening that if negotiations fail, it could escalate into open conflict. While I remain hopeful for a successful diplomatic resolution, we are prepared for any scenario. If conflict is forced upon us, the enemy will face greater losses. In such a case, the United States would be compelled to withdraw from the region. All American bases are within our reach, and we will not hesitate to strike them on the territories of the countries where they are situated," Nasirzadeh said.

He said that Tehran recently tested a missile with a two-ton warhead and does not accept limitations.

"We will not accept any restrictions, and no one has the right to negotiate in this regard," Nasirzadeh said.

The next round of talks is due this week. Iran is expected to hand a counter-proposal to a previous U.S. offer for a nuclear deal it rejected.