Russian Foreign Ministry condemns work of EU mission in Armenia

11 Jun. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan is absolutely rightly concerned about the activities of the so-called "EU mission" in Armenia, since they are simply spying on neighboring countries, Maria Zakharova said at a press-briefing.

Moscow is aware of Baku's legitimate concerns on the activities of the EU mission in Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press-briefing today.

"It is well known what the employees of the so-called mission are doing. They are spying on Armenia’s neighboring countries. Of course, they do not report to Yerevan, and do not contribute to any stability in the region,”

- Maria Zakharova said.