Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs presents draft Strategy for State National Policy until 2036

11 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs presented a draft Strategy for State National Policy until 2036, the details were given by the press service of the agency.

“For the first time, the draft strategy pays significant attention to the preservation and development of the culture of the Russian people as a state-forming nation,”

– the agency informed.