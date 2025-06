12 Jun. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian authorities have imposed a 5,000 lari fine (about $1,800) on former President Salome Zurabishvili for violating the law "On Assemblage and Manifestations". The fine is related to the blocking of Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi by protesters on March 3.

The protest involved the mothers of previously arrested protesters marching on Rustaveli Avenue. Zurabishvili joined the protest that day.

failure to pay the fine could result in a 15-day administrative arrest for Zurabishvili.