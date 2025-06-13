Trump's "Gold Card": US launches website for submitting applications

13 Jun. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US administration has launched a website for applying for the "gold card" immigrant program.

This residency visa, requiring a minimum $5 million investment, was reintroduced by US President Donald Trump as an initiative targeting high-net-worth foreigners.

Applicants must submit their personal details, contact information and proof of residency through the official website.

According to Trump, the "gold card" can bring about $5 trillion to the US economy. Thousands of people are showing interest in this program, the US leader noted.

It should be noted that the "gold card" depicts Donald Trump, the Statue of Liberty and a bald eagle