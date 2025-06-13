Israel strikes Tehran ahead of Iran-US talks

13 Jun. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A few hours ago, the Israeli army carried out military strikes on Iran promised by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The main attack was on Tehran, there are also reports of destruction in Natanz, where the uranium enrichment plant is located, Hamadan and Khorramabad. Israel called this operation "Rising Lion".

The strikes followed US President Donald Trump's recent statements of potential military action against Iran. The timing precedes Monday's planned nuclear negotiations, which Israel opposed, since the country aimed at the complete elimination of nuclear technologies in Iran. What is more, the Israeli leadership repeatedly raised the issue of the physical elimination of Iranian facilities in dialogue with the USA.

Statements of Israel

Tel Aviv explains its actions by the need for a preventive strike on Iranian nuclear facilities and the residences of the military leadership of the Islamic Republic to eliminate "the threat that Iran poses to the very survival of Israel", as Benjamin Netanyahu said, promising that the operation will not be a one-day operation, but will last "as long as necessary."

"We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment program, we struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear weapons program, we attacked Iran's main enrichment facility in Natanz, we attacked the top nuclear physicists who worked on Iran's bomb, we struck at the heart of Iran's missile program",

Netanyahu stated.

Tonight was only the first stage of an operation involving 200 Israeli bombers, which dropped 330 bombs and missiles on targets in Iran. It was also reported that the Mossad had taken part in the attack, having set up a drone base in Iran. The UAVs were used to neutralize Iranian air defenses near the main attack targets.

Israeli leaders have called on citizens to prepare for an Iranian retaliatory attack, including taking shelter in or near protective bunkers. Tens of thousands of IDF reservists have been mobilized. Israeli airspace has been closed.

According to the USA, it did not participate in the attack on Iran in any way. At the same time, President Donald Trump has already stated that the US army will help Israel during Iran's retaliatory attack.

Damage and victims

Fars reports that at least six bombs fell on Tehran. According to Tasnim, IRGC commander Hossein Salami and six Iranian nuclear physicists, including Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoon Abbasi, were killed. NourNews reports the death of the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Army Mohammad Bagheri. Sardar Vahidi has been appointed head of the IRGC, and Habibollah Sayyari has been appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Ayatollah Khamenei has authorized full military retaliation against Israel.