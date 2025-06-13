Israel's attack on Iran triggers jump in oil prices

13 Jun. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to trading data from the ICE exchange, oil prices have reacted with a sharp rise in response to the Israeli attack on Iranian facilities.

It is noted that Brent crude oil has risen in price by 11.6% to $78.5 per barrel. It should be added that the growth in oil prices later slowed to $77.36 per barrel.

WTI crude prices have increased by 5.23% after Israel's attack, currently trading at $71.60 per barrel.

Let us recall that Israel attacked Iranian military and nuclear facilities at night, which prompted Tehran to launch hundreds of drones in retaliation.