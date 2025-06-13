Russian Foreign Ministry urges Russians to refrain from traveling to Middle East

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza
“In connection with the sharp escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, we strongly urge Russian citizens to refrain from traveling to Israel and Iran, until the situation stabilizes, and, if possible, to urgently leave unsafe areas,”
- the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.