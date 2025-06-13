Russian Foreign Ministry urges Russians to refrain from traveling to Middle East

13 Jun. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Foreign Ministry on its official website urges Russians to urgently leave dangerous areas of the Middle East and strongly advises them to postpone tourist and business trips to Iran and Israel until the situation stabilizes.