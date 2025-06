13 Jun. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

Several isolated explosions thundered on the outskirts of Tehran this evening, local media reports. They were recorded in the west, northwest and southeast of the Iranian capital.

The explosion thundered northwest of Tehran, the Iranian news agency Nour News reported on its Telegram channel.

"An explosion occurred a few minutes earlier, smoke is visible,”

- Nour News informed.

The explosion was also heard in the western part of Tehran in the Chitgar area.