IDF announces key Iranian nuclear scientists eliminated

14 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The IDF said nine Iranian nuclear scientists were killed in the strikes of its operation against Iran’s nuclear program early Friday.

According to the Israeli military, these scientists had decades of "cumulative experience" in the development of nuclear research.

"During the Israeli air force strikes at the onset of Operation Rising Lion, nine senior scientists and experts, who advanced the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons programme, were eliminated. The operation was made possible by years of gathering precise intelligence," the military said.

Earlier, Israel attacked the Fordow enrichment plant and the Isfahan nuclear facility.