Israel launches new wave of airstrikes on Iran

Observers from the scene report the work of the air defense in Tehran. The IDF reports a strike on an Iranian missile depot. Iranian sources report the destruction of a dozen Israeli drones in different areas.

According to Russian media, whose correspondents are currently in Tehran, at around 21:00 an air raid sirens sounded in the Iranian capital. Another raid by the Israeli Air Force, which was previously announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was carried out.

According to RIA Novosti, along with the sirens, the sounds of explosions were also heard. TASS reports that air defense systems were in operation in the city for 5 minutes.

The Israeli Air Force raid was carried out not only on Tehran, but also on one of the Iranian missile depots located deep underground. The IDF reports that the warehouse was hit, but not destroyed.