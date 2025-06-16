Germany has no plans to provide military support to Israel

16 Jun. 8:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel has not requested assistance from Germany's armed forces amid the fighting with Iran, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

"We're not preparing anything. I don't know how we could or should actively participate in this conflict. Therefore, this question does not arise for us," Pistorius said.

Earlier, it was reported that Israel had asked Germany to provide fire extinguishing equipment, which would be arranged "immediately."

Beginning on 13 June 2025, Israel attacked targets at more than a dozen locations across Iran under the codename Operation Rising Lion.