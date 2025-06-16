Israeli attack: what happened in Iran at night

16 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded since Israel launched attacks on Iran, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said.

"A total of 1,481 individuals have been killed or injured in the Israeli attacks over the past 65 hours," Kermanpour said.

More than 90% of the injuries occurred among civilians, including women and children.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that 73 women and children have been killed in three recent strikes by the IDF on Tehran.

Moreover, head of the IRGC Intelligence Organization Mohammad Kazemi, as well as high-ranking IRGC intelligence apparatus officials Hassan Mohaqeq and Mohsen Bagheri, were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

One of the Iranian Foreign Ministry buildings and the building of Iran's Ministry of Justice was hit on Sunday in an Israeli attack on Tehran.