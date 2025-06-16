Iran-Israel conflict threatens entire region, Tbilisi warns

16 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian Dream says it will not allow the Iran-Israel conflict to influence the country’s stability. The party leadership added that the conflict threatens the entire region.

The Georgian leadership intends to act as pragmatically as possible amid the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel, Levan Machavariani, a member of parliament from the Georgian Dream, said.

“We will ensure that no matter how the situation in the region escalates, Georgia will not suffer, and it will be an island of peace regionally and globally,”

- Levan Machavariani said.