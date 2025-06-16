Russia, Abkhazia to cooperate in energy and medicine

16 Jun. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Andrey Murin/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia and Abkhazia will cooperate in energy and medicine. The parties plan to develop industry roadmaps for both areas.

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Dmitry Volvach listed the priority areas of cooperation between Russia and Abkhazia.

The deputy head of the department named energy, tourism, education, medicine and digitalization of public administration as priority areas of cooperation between the states.

According to Volvach, the goal of cooperation in these areas is to support the economy of the republic, as well as improve the quality of life of the population of the republic.