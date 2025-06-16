Iran asks three countries to mediate in conflict with Israel

16 Jun. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran wants three countries to mediate in the situation with Israel. According to media reports, all of these countries are in the Middle East.

Iran has asked three Arab countries to mediate in the conflict with Israel, a number of Middle Eastern sources reported on June 16.

According to Reuters, the Islamic Republic wants Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia to ask the President of the United States to put pressure on the Jewish state to agree to an immediate ceasefire.