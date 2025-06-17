U.S. names red line Iran cannot cross - media

17 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States doesn't plan to get actively involved in Israel-Iran conflict unless Iran crosses red lines, Axios reported citing sources.

"The Trump administration told several Middle Eastern allies that it doesn't plan to get actively involved in the war between Israel and Iran unless Iran targets Americans...if Iran attacks Americans in response, it will be crossing a red line," the report reads.

In both cases, the U.S. seemed to expect the countries to pass that message to Iran to discourage any retaliation against U.S. forces or interests in the region.

An Arab diplomat said the Iranians have communicated to the U.S. that they will be willing to discuss a ceasefire and resume nuclear talks after they conclude their retaliation and after Israel stops its strikes.