Trump says not really pursuing talks with Iran

17 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he is not actively pursuing talks with Iran to settle the conflict with Israel, Reuters reported.

According to the report, the U.S. leader told reporters aboard his presidential plane en route from Canada to the U.S. that he did not want to engage in talks with Tehran.

Trump said he wants a "real end" to the conflict, not a ceasefire.

The U.S. president also insisted that Iran "give up entirely," though he did not specify the details. Trump confirmed that he would soon visit the Situation Room to monitor the conflict between Iran and Israel.

Trump also said he may send U.S. Vice President JD Vance or special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff to negotiate with the Iranian authorities.