Kazakhstan interested in cooperation with China in nuclear energy

17 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Darya Melekhova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan and China may sign an agreement on cooperation in nuclear energy. According to President Tokayev, Astana is interested in this.

Kazakhstan intends to sign an agreement with China on cooperation in nuclear energy, the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during his speech at the Central Asia-China summit in Astana.

“Considering the diverse successful experience of the PRC in developing nuclear energy, we are interested in developing sustainable cooperation in this area. We will prepare to sign the agreement in the very near future,”

- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

China is one of Kazakhstan's key trading partners. Astana's main export product is oil, which accounted for nearly $43 bln in 2024.