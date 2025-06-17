Germany expects regime change in Iran

17 Jun. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The German Chancellor wants the Israeli operation to end with a regime change in Iran. At the same time, he emphasized that the proposal to return to the negotiating table is still valid.

Germany expects a regime change in Iran as a result of the Israeli operation, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

“We are dealing with a terrorist regime, both inside the country and outside. It would be good if this regime ceases to exist,”

– Friedrich Merz said.

He added that some members of the Islamic Republic government still could take part in the negotiations.