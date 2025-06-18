Trump and Netanyahu hold phone conversation

18 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening after meeting with his national security team about the escalating war between Israel and Iran, an Israeli official said.

The meeting took place in the White House Situation Room and lasted about an hour and 20 minutes.

Netanyahu said yesterday that he has spoken with Trump almost every day since the Israel-Iran conflict broke out last week, The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier, Trump called for Iran's unconditional surrender and warned U.S. patience was wearing thin.