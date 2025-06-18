РУС ENG

Iran to provide IAEA with information on nuclear safety measures

Daria Melekhova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Tehran has taken measures to protect its nuclear facilities, Iran’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Reza Najafi said at an urgent meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

"Iran has already adopted special measures to protect its nuclear equipment and materials. In light of national security imperatives, the details of these measures will be announced to the Agency in due time," Reza Najafi said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program.

© Photo :Daria Melekhova / Vestnik Kavkaza
350 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos