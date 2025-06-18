Peskov comments on Trump's words about conversation with Putin

18 Jun. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained what US President Donald Trump could have meant when he spoke today about "yesterday's" telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US President Donald Trump, speaking about "yesterday's" telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, expressed himself figuratively, the Russian leader's press secretary Dmitry Peskov told in an interview with TASS.

"He was speaking figuratively: life is so eventful now that a retrospective of several days feels like yesterday,”

– Dmitry Peskov said.

The previous conversation between the presidents of Russia and the US took place on June 14. As Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said, the heads of state talked for 50 minutes. The discussion focused on the escalation of the situation in the Middle East amid the Israeli army's Operation Rising Lion against Iran.