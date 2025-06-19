Vladimir Putin elaborates on Russian-Azerbaijani relations

19 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan increased by 7% in 2024, and this is a good indicator, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies.

"We have good projects - the North-South corridor and several other promising areas - in logistics, manufacturing, and shipbuilding. We are ready to load the Baku plant with our orders," Vladimir Putin said.

There is work to be done there, these projects are well-developed, the Russian leader noted, expressing confidence that all of them will be implemented.