Trump to decide whether U.S. to strike Iran 'within next two weeks

20 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump will make a decision on strikes on Iran within the next two weeks, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on June 19.

According to her, the U.S. leader believes that there still are chances for diplomacy with Tehran.

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Karoline Leavitt said.

Earlier, the U.S. president did not rule out the possibility of U.S. strikes on Iran, but he has no desire of drawing U.S. into a prolonged war.