Araghchi: Russia-Iran consultations of great importance

23 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tehran sees it as very important to consult and coordinate with Russia, as the geopolitical situation shifts again, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said upon his arrival in Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In these dangerous new circumstances, when the world order is effectively under threat, our consultations with Russia can certainly be of great importance," Abbas Araghchi said.

The top diplomat stressed that Russia and Iran are trying to coordinate their positions.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again.

On June 22, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. had attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.