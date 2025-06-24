Iran promises U.S. to return to nuclear program talks - report

24 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian authorities promised the U.S. they would return to the negotiating table on the nuclear program if Israel stopped shelling, the Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, the U.S. was supposed to convince Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop hostilities against Iran, which they did.

Earlier, it was reported that the White House was ready to resume talks on the Iranian nuclear program and would not retaliate Tehran’s attack on U.S. military bases.

This morning, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. Israel confirmed they had completed all tasks set for the operation against Iran.