Witkoff: it's time for Iran and U.S. to return to talks

25 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff said talks between the United States and Iran were "promising" and that Washington was hopeful for a long-term peace deal.

"We are already talking to each other, not just directly but also through interlocutors. I think that the conversations are promising," Steve Witkoff said.

He expressed hope that they can have a long-term peace agreement that resurrects Iran.

"Now its for us to sit down with the Iranians and get to a comprehensive peace agreement, and I am very confident that we are going to achieve that," Steve Witkoff said.

Since April, Iran and the U.S. have held indirect talks aimed at finding a new diplomatic solution regarding Iran's nuclear program. Tehran says its program is peaceful and Washington says it wants to ensure Iran cannot build a nuclear weapon.

Trump announced a ceasefire on Monday between U.S. ally Israel and its regional rival Iran which was aimed at ending their air war that began on June 13 when Israel struck Iran.