Trump: U.S. not to allow Iran to enrich uranium

25 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington will not allow Iran to resume uranium enrichment, which would enable Washington to establish "somewhat of a relationship" with Tehran.

"The last thing they want to do is enrich anything right now. They want to recover, and we won't let that happen," Trump said.

he U.S. leader added that the U.S. may attack Iran again if Tehran attempted to restore its nuclear program.

"I don't think they'll ever do it again. I think they’re going to take their oil, they’re going to have some missiles, and they’ll have some defense... I mean, they just went through hell... The last thing they want to do is enrich," Trump said.

The U.S. leader also claimed "tremendous success" in settling the Middle East conflict.

On June 22, U.S. jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities. The following evening, Iran launched a missile strike on the US military airbase in Qatar.