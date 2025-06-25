BRICS says attacks on Iran violated UN Charter

25 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

BRICS member countries issued a joint statement expressing deep concern over Israeli and U.S. attacks on Iran and saying they violated international law and the UN Charter.

"We express grave concern over the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations," the statement reads.

The group also called for making the Middle East free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

On June 24, Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.