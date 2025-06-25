25 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

During the visit of representatives of the Russian government to the State Duma, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin underlined the need to correct the situation with the insufficient level of proficiency in Russian in Armenia, that provides a constant flow of labor migrants who do not know or barely know the language of the country where they earn money.

During today’s government hour in the State Duma, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin drew attention to the need to study Russian in Armenia to ensure better conditions for Armenian migrants to stay in Russia, where they can freely come to work thanks to the EAEU rules.

Vyacheslav Volodin recalled that Armenian migrants work in many areas of the Russian economy: "For example, many representatives of Armenia work on the roads. People come from Armenia to work here, and those who have already received Russian citizenship, as a rule, head such companies." In this regard, it would be appropriate for Russia to appeal to Armenia with the requirement that its labor migrants have a good knowledge of Russian. The problem of the extremely low level of proficiency in Russian in Armenia has existed for many years and even decades and has not been resolved by the Armenian leadership, as the study of the language of the republic's main ally does not have state support.