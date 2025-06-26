Putin establishes committee to organize Russian-Arab summit

26 Jun. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the creation of a committee to organize the first Russian-Arab summit. The document was published on the official legal acts website.

According to the decree, the presidential aide Yuri Ushakov has been appointed chairman of the committee responsible for the preparation of the organizing committee and holding the event.

The document also states that the chairman must approve the composition of the organizing committee within a month, and the government must ensure funding for all expenses related to the summit.