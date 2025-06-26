Azimuth to resume flights to Tel Aviv from June 27

26 Jun. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azimuth Airlines will resume air traffic with Tel Aviv from June 27.

It is noted that this will happen amid the reopening of Israel's airspace.

From June 27, it will be possible to fly to the capital of Israel from Sochi, with flights from Mineralnye Vody beginning from June 30.

It should be noted that yesterday Rosaviatsia extended the ban on flights to Israel until July 12. Airlines are advised to avoid flights at night.

Earlier, Red Wings Airlines announced the launch of flights to Israel from July 2.