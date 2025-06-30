Trump sets conditions for lifting sanctions on Iran

30 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to lift the anti-Iranian sanctions if Tehran pursues a peaceful policy.

"If they can be peaceful, and if they can show us they're not going to do any more harm, I would take the sanctions off," Donald Trump said.

The U.S. leader has actually acknowledged in an interview with Fox News that Iran has one more secret nuclear site.

"We knew they [Iran] had a lot of [nuclear] sites, probably three plus the one," Donald Trump said.

At the same time, the U.S. president said that he doesn’t think that Iran could hide enriched uranium from its nuclear sites that were attacked by the U.S.

"No, I think first of all, it's very hard to do. It's very dangerous to do. <…> And nobody thought we'd go after that site [at Fordow], because everybody said that site is impenetrable. <…> I do believe they had people there, because they had cars. <…> Those were people working with concrete. They were trying to seal up the entrance to where the bomb would most likely go in," Donald Trump said.

Earlier. it was reported that Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff was expected to hold talks with the Iranian authorities within days with an eye on reaching an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program. According to the TV channel, the deal will provide for Iran ceasing enrichment activities in exchange for U.S. mitigating sanctions.