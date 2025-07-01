Media: EU insists on cancellation of all US tariffs

1 Jul. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Citing sources in Brussels, the Financial Times reveals that the EU has chosen a tougher negotiating stance in consultations with the USA. The EU is calling for the immediate cancellation of all Washington tariffs against European imports.

It is reported that Brussels is trying to achieve the cancellation or significant reduction of US trade tariffs in the long term. The EU position has been instructed to be conveyed to European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič.

The EU seeks to reduce the current 10% tariff levels, while seeking to ease tariffs in key industries.

This development follows China's recent willingness to discuss issues of trade, tariffs and subsidies with the USA.