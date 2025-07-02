EU continues work on 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions

2 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negotiations with the Slovak government on the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions have entered a crucial phase, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in an interview with ARD TV channel.

"New sanctions, the 18th package, are in the spotlight at the final stage of negotiations with the Slovak government," Merz said.

According to him, a compromise is currently being sought at the working level.

The German Chancellor, who spoke with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico the day before, said the problems that Slovakia may face in the event of the adoption of new anti-Russian restrictions were objective.