Shusha hosts Economic Cooperation Organization business forum

2 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Shusha is hosting a business forum of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The forum is held within the framework of the ECO Week. The event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, AZPROMO, the ECO Secretariat and the ECO Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The main objective of the Forum is to promote investment and trade between ECO member countries, strengthen cooperation between business circles, and contribute to sustainable economic development.

The event will discuss partnership opportunities in food, agriculture, textiles, ICT, tourism, transportation, and the circular economy. There will also be meetings in the formats of “business-to-government” and “business-to-business”.

"The Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Joint Trade Promotion Activities among ECO Member States has been finalized and is ready to be signed as early as June 25, 2025," Secretary General of ECO Asad M. Khan said.

The main objective of this MoU is to improve coordination and strengthen joint efforts to promote intra-regional trade, investment, and enterprise-to-enterprise interaction.

The plan is also to increase, through a more structured and collaborative approach, the recognizability of ECO markets and create new commercial linkages in the region.

Moreover, the Agreement on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters among ECO Member States has been finalized and is open for signature.