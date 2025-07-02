Hamas discusses possible ceasefire in Gaza

2 Jul. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas reported that consultations were held on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire proposal was received through the Palestinian movement's mediators.

"We are acting with great responsibility and holding national consultations to discuss proposals from the mediating brothers in order to reach an agreement that guarantees an end to aggression and the withdrawal (of Israeli troops - ed.)",

Hamas said.

Hamas also reported that the movement's mediators are negotiating to reach an agreement with Israel.

It should be noted that today US leader Donald Trump announced Israel's readiness for a 60-day ceasefire.