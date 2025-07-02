Batumi to host European Beach Soccer Cup

2 Jul. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Beach Soccer Cup will be held in the Georgian city of Batumi. The championship matches will be held from July 18 to 20, and admission for fans will be free.

The Georgian national team will complete in Division A. As part of the tournament, the team will face opponents from Portugal, Switzerland, and Estonia.

Group B of the European Championship includes teams from Belarus, Germany, Türkiye, and the Czech Republic.

This marks Batumi's second major beach soccer event, following last year's the Euro Beach Soccer League, which prompted construction of a 1,300-seat arena on Batumi Boulevard.