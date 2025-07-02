Media: Pope to visit Türkiye

2 Jul. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pope Leo XIV intends to visit Türkiye at the end of November this year, Anadolu reported, citing sources in the presidential administration.

According to the agency, a discussion about a possible trip to Türkiye took place during a meeting between the pontiff and Emine Erdoğan, the wife of the head of the republic, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

It is noted that during the conversation Leo XIV said that he would like to make one of his first foreign visits to Türkiye. According to Anadolu, officials are working on the organization of the trip.

Anadolu also reported that the Pope recalled that this year marks the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea. He called Türkiye an important country for Christians and a bridge for building peace.