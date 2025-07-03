Baku and Kabul mull development of Lapis Lazuli corridor

3 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The sides discussed the development of the Lapis Lazuli Transport Corridor.

Baku expressed readiness to increase the volume of exports and imports with Afghanistan.

The Lapis Lazuli Corridor is considered the most promising alternative route for Afghanistan's foreign trade. The countries located along this route represent capacious markets for key Afghan goods - primarily dried fruits, medicinal herbs, and minerals.

The Lapis Lazuli Corridor crosses the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, passes through Georgia and continues to Türkiye, eventually connecting to Europe.